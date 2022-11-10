Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: Weekend Preview

Ugh.

The Eagles are on a three game losing streak, getting swept by Merrimack for the first time since February 1997 (fun fact, I literally hadn’t been born yet). They’re about to take on Northeastern for the second and third times this weekend in an effort to get back in the win column. These games are actually for Hockey East points, though, unlike their previous matchup back in October.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (2-4-1, 2-3-0 HEA) vs Northeastern Huskies (6-2-2, 5-2-1 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday

Matthews Arena, Boston, MA

Saturday

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Friday, November 11 & Saturday, November 12. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The Eagles are in a bit of a funk offensively right now. They’re generating chances, but have generally been unable to finish or clean up loose pucks in front of the net. As a result, they’ve got zero even strength goals over the past three games — not great!

They’ll be facing a tough team while they try and get back on track. Northeastern’s on a three game winning streak, stringing together solid wins against Maine and UNH. Of course, the last time the Eagles took on the Huskies it was an immensely entertaining game that officially ended in a tie, but BC wasn’t in the middle of this funk. Coach Brown went back to the line combinations from two games ago for the most part (there were changes on defense still), but it’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, gets changed going into this weekend’s series.

The Huskies are led on offense by senior Aidan McDonough who has 15 points in 10 games, followed by sophomore Justin Hryckowian and junior Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (!) who each have 12 points in 10 games. In net, of course, it’s junior Devon Levi who has a .950 save percentage.

Here’s to hoping the Eagles turn it around this weekend!