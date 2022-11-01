Boston College AD Blake James gives a public statement of confidence in Jeff Hafley

Boston College athletic director Blake James has kept a fairly low profile since arriving on the Heights this offseason, but the football team’s struggles have forced him out in to the public somewhat as questions have begun swirling about head coach Jeff Hafley’s job security.

Trevor Hass, a Boston Globe reporter who asked Hafley yesterday during his media availability if he felt like his job was safe, also asked the same question of Blake James, and got the following quote in response:

Statement to the Globe from Boston College AD Blake James: "Jeff is an outstanding coach and a great fit for Boston College and I am confident that the victories will come." pic.twitter.com/YXZEQx8vgo — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 1, 2022

James said they are “disappointed in the season’s results” but that Hafley is “an outstanding coach and a great fit for Boston College and I am confident that the victories will come.”

This piggybacks on Hafley’s comment yesterday that he’s “very confident” his job is safe and that he’s had “great conversations” about his future at BC.

This doesn’t really come as a surprise - you certainly very rarely expect to see BC even consider an in-season firing, and even letting Hafley go if this season goes all the way south to 2-10 feels unlikely given his recent contract extension and the level of investment the school has made in him.

That said, the questions being asked and publicly responded to indicate that the tone has certainly shifted in terms of how the media is covering the program and Hafley’s tenure.