S Kahlil Ali Decommits from Boston College

Kahlil Ali is opening up his recruitment again as first reported by Adam Friedman of Rivals.
Kahlil Ali tells me he is no longer committed to Boston Collegehttps://t.co/DNf8yLwksp@Rivals @adamgorney @RowlandRIVALS @kahlilali21— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) November 1, 2022
The top 10 prospect out of New Jersey was a big get for Hafley and co. Fluctuating between a three and four star prospect across a few recruiting sites, Ali had a slew of offers, but the Eagles were on him early. The 6-1 safety was on the board for Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Penn State, Ole Miss, etc.
It’s a tough loss for a program reeling right now. Here’s hoping they can steady the ship.
