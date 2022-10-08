FINAL: Boston College 3 - Clemson 31

After keeping things tight for most of the first half, Boston College slowly bled away falling 31-3 to give the Clemson Tigers their 12th straight win over the Eagles.

The first half saw BC get all of the opportunities they could possibly have asked for, and saw a defense stand tall while catching a few early breaks. The Eagles offense did an adequate job protecting quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the first half, getting into Clemson territory on multiple occasions. But squandered opportunities would remove any chance at snagging the upset win over the #5 team in the country.

BT Potter got Clemson on the board first on a clean opening drive. Wide receiver Beaux Collins just dropped the touchdown pass forcing Clemson to settle. After a solid first drive of their own, the Eagles were forced to punt. But by pinning the ball at the one, Josh DeBerry was able to come away for a big interception.

Josh DeBerry GOT UP for this INT pic.twitter.com/JKAhQWAn5B — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2022

A missed 35-yard field goal by Connor Lytton, however, would be the first of many mishaps for the BC offense. Lytton would connect on a 30 yarder on BC’s next position. With the BC defense standing on its head, the BC offense got a third straight opportunity to pick up points. Zay Flowers was still able to do his thing and ended with eight catches and 75 yards to lead the team. Unfortunately, the drive resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Clemson defense locked things up after that. A short field with minutes to go in the first half, the offense finally broke the BC defense with a short touchdown run by Will Shipley. Some curious time management to end the half by Jeff Hafley, but the Eagles hoped they could turn things around starting with the ball in the second half.

But outgaining the Tigers offense 168-131 in the first half, the Eagles would barely sniff the Clemson side of the field again. The Clemson defense was relentless in the second half. They brought constant pressure, and the moves BC had to give Jurkovec time in the first half weren’t working any longer. After moving him out of the pocket and bringing in extra offensive linemen, the Tigers defense snuffed everything out in the second half. Jurkovec was uncomfortable and tried to make a number of dangerous hero throws. Jurkovec ended 19-40 for 188 yards. He had a few nice rushes to move BC early, but largely avoided escaping the pocket and four sacks later, including one sack-fumble, he was in the negative.

The Eagles defense was the lone bright spot of the evening. They stopped Clemson on third down again and again, with a mix of brilliant coverage from Elijah Jones, Josh DeBerry, and the true freshman Amari Jackson. Jones would go out with injury on special teams, and DeBerry would be knocked out for a bit as well forcing many younger players to step up. The defense still stood strong. Vinny DePalma and Kam Arnold were able to get to the quarterback.

DJ Uiagalelei opened the second half with a deep touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata to make it 17-3. Uiagalelei cleaned things up after the early interception, finishing 18-32 with 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 69 yards rushing.

The Eagles had one good shot with field position later in the third, but a blocked field goal this time and an ensuing Clemson touchdown would end any last hope. The Tigers continued their defensive onslaught and put up a few more points. Emmett Morehead would get in the game early in the fourth quarter, but the score line wouldn’t get any closer.

The Eagles get a bye week before heading to Wake Forest.