Boston College Ravaged With Injuries For Clemson

Another week means another host of BC injuries to account for. Per Pete Thamel, BC will be without a number of starters, with the running backs room getting the brunt of it all.

Sources: Boston College’s injury woes continue. Against Clemson tonight, BC will with be without star freshman RB Alex Broome, veteran RB Alec Sinkfield, freshman RB Cam Barfield, starting TE George Takacs and starting guard Finn Dirstine. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022

Freshman running back Alex Broome, who had an electric breakout game last week against Louisville, will be out. The former West Virginia man Alec Sinkfield will be out as well, along with another freshman Cam Barfield.



Notre Dame transfer George Takacs will remain out after picking up an injury last week. The offensive line continues to get no good news as Finn Dirstine will remain out.

Additionally, defensive back CJ Burton will be out despite hope that he could make it after also suffering an injury against Louisville. Another corner in Jalen Cheek will dress, but per Thamel will not actually play. Expect a bit of ration in the defensive backfield.

It’s been a brutal stretch for BC on the injury front this season. Guys are going to really have to step up tonight.