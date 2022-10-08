Game Thread: Boston College vs Clemson

And here we go. It’s the Red Bandana Game under the lights on a brisk Boston night. The undefeated Clemson Tigers are in town riding an 11 game win streak against Boston College. The Eagles are hoping to buck that trend and get to .500 on the season.

Hafley’s teams have played Clemson remarkably close over the past two seasons, not snatching victories from the jaws of defeat and all that, but it’s different circumstances this time around for the Eagles - it’s the first time at home but the outlook for the team isn’t as rosy or optimistic.

Clemson comes in a nearly three touchdown favorite and rightfully so. Let’s hope the Eagles can make this a contest.

