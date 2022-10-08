How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Clemson

After breaking their ACC losing streak last week against Louisville, the Eagles look to keep on winning today as they face a real challenge in Clemson. The Tigers are currently undefeated and have won all of their games this season by at least 10 points. Meanwhile, BC’s only ACC win so far is the 1 point victory over Louisville.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-3, 1-2 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, October 8th

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM

How to Watch: This evenings’s game will air on ABC.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Game Theme: Tonight’s game is both BC’s Homecoming game, as the Eagles’ annual Red Bandana Game honoring Welles Crowther.