Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Quinnipiac in Home Opener

The Boston College men’s hockey team dropped their first real game of the Greg Brown era tonight, falling to Quinnipiac by a score of 4-0. The Eagles played a decent game, but just couldn’t get a shot in net.

Quinnipiac took an early 1-0 lead after BC went on the penalty kill, scoring just a second into the power play right off the face off. The remainder of the period was full of penalties in general on both sides, but neither team was able to score, and the Bobcats went into intermission leading 1-0 despite BC having a solid lead in shots on goal.

The Eagles dominated for much of the second period, but weren’t able to find the back of the net. Quinnipiac started to build momentum as the period went on, and scored with just over 7 minutes to go to increase the lead to 2-0. The score stayed at 2-0 to close out the period, and Quinnipiac also went into intermission with a 17-14 advantage in shots on goal.

The Bobcats really began to dominate in the third period as BC struggled to get the puck on net, and just under halfway through the period the scored again to increase their lead to 3-0. Under a minute later, the Bobcats scored again to make it 4-0.

The Eagles put up more of a fight than the final 4-0 score shows, and they should be competitive against less elite teams than Quinnipiac, especially once they have a full roster.