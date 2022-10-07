How to Watch and Follow Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Home Opener vs. Quinnipiac

After an exhibition loss to Holy Cross that was disappointing but not without bright spots, the Boston College men’s hockey team opens the season for real tonight as the Eagles host Quinnipiac at Conte Forum. The Bobcats have built themselves into a major player in college hockey in recent years and are coming off a pair of 4-2 exhibition wins against University of Toronto and Providence, so this will be a good challenge for the Eagles to see where they stand. The Bobcats

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday, October 7th

Start Time: 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will be available to watch on ESPN+. Check it out here.

How to Listen: Listen live on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey