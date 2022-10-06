Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Quinnipiac Preview

After falling 3-2 in their pre-season tune-up against Holy Cross, the Boston College men’s hockey team will host Quinnipiac in their regular season opener and the first meaningful game of the Greg Brown era.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats

WHEN:

Friday October 7 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

PREVIEW:

Quinnipiac looks to be a strong team yet again, coming in at #7 in the pre-season rankings and having moved up to #6 after a handful of teams got their seasons started last week. They were very good in 2021-22 as well, putting together a record of 32-7-3 to win the ECAC for the third time in the past four seasons before falling to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is the second year in a row that BC will open their regular season with a game against the Bobcats, as the two teams met in the opening round of the Ice Breaker Tournament last year. The teams skated to a 2-2 tie that ended up a BC shootout win, but it’s worth saying that Quinnipiac controlled play for the majority of that game.

As far as season opener’s go, this is a tough one. The Eagles won’t have much margin for error as they face off against a top-10 team, but Quinnipiac is quite a bit different from last year, having lost 13 players from last season. so it’s not like they’re completely without questions.