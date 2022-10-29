Gamethread: Boston College Eagles Football vs UConn Huskies

Coach Hafley and the Eagles will look to add at least one more win to their season this afternoon, as they take on UConn in what is their best chance at another victory this year. A win today would also be BC’s first road win of the season, as both of the team’s wins this year have come at Alumni Stadium.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-5, 1-4 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (3-5)

Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

When: Saturday, October 29nd

Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the CBS Sports Network. You can access it online here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Fun Fact: Today’s game is UConn’s homecoming game.