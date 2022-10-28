BC Women’s Hockey vs. #14 Vermont: Final Thoughts & Predictions

We’re well into the swing of things here in the early going, and Boston College Women’s Hockey seems to have established themselves as a league contender. The Eagles sit at a perfect 4-0-0 in Hockey East after their pretty convincing sweep of Boston University last weekend, but things will get a bit tougher this week as they face league preseason #2 Vermont.

WHO

No. 15 Boston College Eagles (5-2-1, 4-0-0 WHEA)

at No. 14 Vermont Catamounts (4-3-1, 2-1-1 WHEA)

WHAT

An important weekend for positioning

WHERE

Gutterson Fieldhouse

Burlington, VT

WHEN

Friday, October 28th, 2022

3:00pm EDT

Saturday, October 29th, 2022

3:00pm EDT

HOW TO WATCH

This week’s games, like all league games this season, will be streamed on ESPN+. Here is a direct link to Friday’s game, and here is a direct link to Saturday’s game,

LAST TIME OUT

Vermont had a pretty tough weekend, but it was against really tough competition. The Catamounts got swept on the road by scores of 4-1 and 3-2 against #6 Colgate. Not great, but the ECAC does look pretty strong so far in the early going.

Boston College took a quality sweep against Boston University by scores of 3-0 and 5-4, with the latter game actually the better overall effort despite the final score and a late BU run to make the game close.

PROJECTIONS

We will have our KRACH and GRaNT rankings back starting next week! All of the women’s hockey teams have finally started their seasons (looking at you, Ivy League...) so we’ll be able to start using our numbers starting with our next preview.

THIS WEEK’S STORYLINE

Peer Pressure. In the early going, Vermont and Boston College have been pretty much neck-and-neck all the way. The Catamounts just barely edged out BC for 2nd place in the Hockey East preseason poll, both teams have early losses to really good ECAC teams, and both teams occupy the bottom of the newly-expanded USCHO poll at #14 and #15. With these two games on the road, this is going to be a tough but winnable test for BC. This series may not have huge postseason stakes being this early on in the season, but it does have the pressure of trying to lay claim to being Northeastern’s biggest contender for the league title.

GAME TIME SONG OF THE WEEK

Brett Dennen — Sydney (I’ll Come Running)

They’re only a couple of crazy cougars

They’re bored and spreading their desperate rumors

You know that, I was never that cool

But I won’t be taken for a fool

If they wanna talk trash

They can talk, talk, talk

But they better come correct

Catamounts? Cougars? Mountain Lions? Whatever. The Eagles went 0-2-1 against Vermont last year. Let’s hope they flip the script this year.

PREDICTIONS

Early on, it really doesn’t look like there’s a lot of separation between these two programs. The biggest difference thus far is that the Catamounts have a much bigger blemish with their loss to Holy Cross a couple weeks ago. With these two games being on the road, I think BC probably wouldn’t be too upset to come away with a split — and that’s what I think we see. We’ll give BC the win on Friday 3-1 before falling 4-1 (ENG) on Saturday. That would probably be fine, and anything more than that would be a pretty solid weekend.