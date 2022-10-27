Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to UConn in Tough 5-1 Game

Tonight was the battle of Jerry York’s former assistant coaches, as Greg Brown’s Eagles took on Mike Cavanaugh’s UConn Huskies. The teams were evenly matched in the first, but BC had a messy second half of the second period and weren’t able to get through UConn’s defense in the third, and the highly ranked Huskies won this one by a score of 5-1.

The Eagles took a penalty at 18:13, starting the game off a man down after a couple good chances on offense. The Eagles killed that off without allowing UConn many chances, but took another penalty at 9:29, and then yet another with 9 second to go before that one was killed off. Luckily, the Eagles played strong defense and killed both penalties off.

Benson grabbed a huge save with just under 2 minutes to go in the first to keep the game scoreless, and the teams went into intermission tied at 0-0.

BC’s luck turned in the second, and the Eagles went on the power play about 3 and a half minutes into the period. Colby Ambrosio took a pass from Lukas Gustafsson late in the power play and scored to make it 1-0 BC.

The Eagles almost immediately went back on the power play after a UConn player was called for kneeing, but UConn killed that penalty.

Gustafsson was hit from behind at 9:21, but was able to skate off on his own. This led to another BC power play, and with just under a minute to go UConn was assessed another penalty and BC went on a 2 man advantage. The Eagles couldn’t convert on either chance, and UConn tied things up on a breakaway as soon as the second penalty expired.

The Eagles had a pretty sloppy second half of the second period, but were luckily able to head into intermission still with a 1-1 tie.

The Eagles came out buzzing, but as soon as UConn got possession they scored to take a 2-1 lead early in the third. The Eagles got some good chances as the period continued, but UConn’s defense was able to keep them from tying things up. A defensive hiccup for BC with just over 3 minutes to go in the game led to another UConn goal, which the Huskies followed up with an empty net goal to make it 4-1. The Eagles really started to fall apart at this point, and UConn quickly made it 5-1, which was would hold as the final score.