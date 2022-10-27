Boston College vs UConn: Huskies Team Preview

The matchup we’ve all been waiting for. The 3-5 UConn Huskies host the 2-5 BC Eagles. BC will already be the third ACC foe UConn has taken on. The had September meetings with Syracuse and NC State. Both were 30 point beatdowns, sandwiched between a 59 point shutout loss at The Big House. They turned things around with wins over Fresno State and FIU before losing to Ball State. BC has yet to lose to UConn ever (12-0-2), so let’s see what’s in store for us this time around.

UConn Offense

The Huskies are averaging just over 18 points per game relying on a run heavy offense. Jim Mora has helped turn around a pitiful offensive line and brought on BC grad Nick Charlton (‘11) as his offensive coordinator. Unlike BC, they’ve trotted out the same line all season long. That consistency has gone a long way.

The backfield has been hit hard with injury. The top three running backs are off the board for the season, along with next man up Devontae Houston. He was banged up against Ball State, leaving a true freshman Victor Rosa to lead the backfield. Still, they’ve averaged 186.9 yards (39th) and the bye week could mean Houston comes back. They’ll really need him back to get things back on track though.

A true freshman in Zion Turner leads the team at quarterback. Turner’s throwing 61% with 790 yards and a 7-9 TD-Int ratio. He’s added a bit on the ground himself with 134 yards as well. That steady line has only done a good job protecting him generally speaking. They’re allowing 1.62 sacks a game, good for top 50 in the nation.

Wide receiver Keelan Marion hurt his collarbone in the first game of the season but could be available for this. He’s a field stretcher that can come down with contested catches. Without Marion, Aaron Turner has led the team with 31 catches for 275 yards. Kevens Clercius and freshman tight end Justin Joly each have 12 catches after that as well. Former Eagle Ethon Williams also popped up on the depth, chart but hasn’t seen much action just yet as he still is getting back from injury.

Huskies Defense

Defense has not been a strong suit for Mora’s team, particularly the secondary. They’re allowing 29 points per game and 40% on third downs. Team’s have been able to pass on them with ease, averaging 238.5 per game, and 11 yards per catch. They’ll mix up their defense a good amount, but nothing too intricate. Skittles for Zay.

They do have 17 sacks and 35 tackles for loss to their name. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell does it all for this team. He is the team’s top tackler and is second in the country with 88 total tackles, five for loss. He’s also leading the team in sacks with 3.5. The front seven as a whole are strong, even though they lost a stud in Travis Jones from last season.

The turnovers have been flowing for this side though. They have totaled seven interceptions and picked up four fumbles. Defensive back Tre Wortham has snagged three picks alone. Taking chances (along with taking care of the football on their own end) has spelt success as expected, but that luck just ran out their last time out.

Special Teams

UConn kicker Nick Ruelas has been perfect save for one blocked attempt. He has the longest field goal in UConn’s history as an FBS program after hitting from 54 against Utah State.