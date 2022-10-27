Boston College Men’s Hoops Roster Breakdown: The Guards

With Boston College returning four starters and bringing in a promising class of freshmen, there is finally some hope that Earl Grant may be shifting the culture of the team and building something on The Heights. After we broke down the forwards/centers yesterday, let’s take a look at BC’s backcourt for the 2022-2023 season:

#11 Makai Ashton-Langford: The graduate student returns for one last run with the team. He led BC in scoring last year at 12.0 points per game, while adding 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per outing. He did struggle with consistency and efficiency last season as he battled through injuries. As a clear veteran leader on the team, however, he will be a steadying hand for the underclassmen and play some big minutes.

#3 Jaedan Zackery: The 6’2 JUCO product was one of the few bright spots on the team last year, and enters his sophomore season looking to take a big step forward. He averaged 10.4 points per contest, while shooting the 3-ball at an excellent 47.7 clip, which Boston College sorely needs him to continue this season. If the Eagles show improvement in Year 2 of Earl Grant, Zackery will be a major reason why.

#5 DeMarr Langford Jr.: Langford Jr. is my pick for MVP of the Eagles this year. The 6’5 junior can play in the backcourt or as a forward, and he has next-level athleticism — something this Eagles roster desperately needs. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 board, and 2.3 dimes per game last year. He is one of the best defenders on the team, and his silky midrange game is one of the most consistent sources of offense on the team. Look for Langford Jr. to break out in a big way this year.

#45 Mason Madsen: Madsen transferred in from Cincinnati this offseason to provide some shooting depth for an Eagles team that averaged a dismal 30.9% clip from beyond the arc. He’s a career 35% 3-point shooter. At 6’4, he also brings size to the table, and as a junior he still has several years of eligibility left.

#13 Donald Hand Jr.: Listed as a 4-star recruit on both Rivals and 247 Sports, 6’5 Donald Hand Jr. was a major commitment for Earl Grant. The incoming freshman averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Landstown High School. He gives Boston College a dynamic offensive weapon, which is something they have sorely missed in years passed.

#00 Chas Kelley: Another 6’5 incoming freshman, Kelley is a consensus high 3-star recruit out of The Phelps School in Malvern, PA. He brings a strong defensive presence to BC’s backcourt, and he flashed offensive upside in high school as he averaged nearly 20 points and 9 assists per game.

#10 Prince Aligbe: A consensus 4-star prospect out of Minnehaha Academy, (which also produced #2 overall pick Chet Holmgren in this year’s NBA draft), Aligbe arrives as one of the highest-touted recruits in a long time on the Heights. At 6’6, he can play in the backcourt or either of the forward positions, and is reportedly an excellent defender. His offensive game is a bit more raw, but the talent is there as he averaged 28.3 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest his senior year. It will be fascinating to see Aligbe’s role this year in Grant’s team.

#4 Abe Atiyeh: The junior out of Moravian Academy has so far in his BC career filled more of a depth role. He offers upside as a shooter, so perhaps his breakthrough will come this year.

#25 Jonathan Noel: The senior has only appeared in 8 games in his BC career to date, primarily as a depth guard. At 6’3, however, the St. Mark’s product offers size and versatility off the bench.

#30 Quinn Pemberton: The former Loyola Academy standout is looking to carve out a larger role in his third year. Perhaps as a junior the offensive upside he flashed in high school will help the Eagles off the bench this season.