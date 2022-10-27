How to Watch & Follow Boston College Men’s Hockey at UConn

It’s another weeknight game for the Eagles today, as they head to Connecticut to face a hot UConn team in a battle of Jerry York’s former assistant coaches: BC’s Greg Brown and UConn’s Mike Cavanaugh. The Eagles have been looking better every game so far this season, and UConn is going to be a good challenge to test just what we can expect out of this Eagles roster.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-1-1. 2-0-0 HEA) at UConn Huskies (6-1-1, 3-1-0 HEA)

Where: XL Center, Hartford CT

When: Thursday, October 27nd

Puck Drop Time: 7:00 PM

