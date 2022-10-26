Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: Game Preview

Fresh off a sweet, sweet, 5-0 blowout of UNH that saw five different goal scorers and goalie Mitch Benson’s first shutout as an Eagle, the Boston College men’s hockey team heads back on the road tomorrow to take on the high-flying UConn Huskies in a Thursday-night showdown.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (2-1-1) vs #10 UConn Huskies (6-1-1)

WHERE:

XL Center, Hartford, CT

WHEN:

Thursday, October 27. Puck drops at 7PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Folks, I think the Ice Bus hype may be very real this year. The Huskies are carrying over the success they saw last season that took them to the Hockey East Championship game, and are currently 6-1-1 to start the season — good for tenth (!) nationally at this time. It’s their best start in program history, with their only loss coming in their second game against Boston University last weekend.

UConn is led on offense by juniors Ryan Tverberg and Andrew Lucas, who both have eight points in eight games so far, followed closely by freshman Matthew Wood who has seven points (and is also the youngest player in college hockey this year). The Huskies are strong in net as well, with sophomore Logan Terness and freshman Arsenii Sergeev splitting time in net — Terness has a .951 save percentage while Sergeev has a .929.

This game is going to be a huge test for the Eagles. They’ve looked progressively better in every game since their loss to Quinnipiac — though the game against now-#15 Northeastern ended in a tie, the Eagles looked good for the most part, and of course had a strong game in all aspects in the 5-0 blowout of UNH last Sunday. Here’s to hoping they can keep it rolling!