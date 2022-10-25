Boston College vs. UCONN : Gambling Odds and Prediction

Well, we have finally reached it: YUKON week. Needless to say, I cannot be more apathetic in writing this article but, since you have all been so kind as to read my articles to date, why not keep this momentum going!

No surprises to the outcome last weekend as the Eagles were absolutely decimated by the Demon Deacons in pretty much every facet of the game. Without belaboring the point, the Eagles couldn’t stop Sam Hartman’s offense and likewise proved as ineffective offensively as we have seen all year. I won’t drone on regarding the statistics but I will pat myself on the back for hitting the under in the game.

As for the spread, I will stand corrected in predicting that incorrectly. I didn’t foresee the ‘Swiss Cheese’ defense that BC displayed coming, especially given there somewhat resilient first half they showcased against Clemson just two weeks prior.

Moving on, the Eagles travel to Storrs Connecticut to take on the 3-5 UConn Huskies opening up as -9 favorites on the road and the Over/Under sitting at 44.5.

Needless to say, I am sad to see at this point in the season Vegas not even giving the Eagles a double-digit favorite. In the same vein, I am not surprised. BC has disappointed time-and-time again and what initially seemed like a sure-fire win against UConn at the beginning of the year is not seeming more like a toss-up. I am just going to get this out of the way early and say that I am not betting on the game. Period.

However, if you do want to give yourself a thrill in what otherwise should be a snooze-fest of a game, I’ll encourage you to lay the points with BC. The Huskies are vulernable through the air giving up 238.5 yards through the air on average so I expect a few deep bombs to connect for ‘Big Play Zay’ Flowers giving BC the upperhand offensively.

On the defnesive side of the ball, I would hope that BC can hold this Huskies offense from generating any type of momentum. UConn is absolutely abysmal in the passing game averaging just 103 YPG and generate much more on the ground split between four backs. Yes, you read that correct. UConn has four backs who all have over 50 carries on the season. Victor Rosa is the premier back for the Huskies with the most carries on the season (70) and touchdowns, but Nate Carter isn’t too far behind him with 65 carries. Carter also leads the rushing core of this team with 405 yards on the season.

When it comes to generating a prediction, I do think BC wins this game somewhat comfortably and covers the spread no problem. However, there certainly is whirl of optimism happening down in Storrs as the Huskies have already eclipsed the 3-win mark for their program which hasn’t happened since 2017 (!). It is no question that they will try to make this a statement win for the program so I expect them to come out firing on all cylinders honed in on an upset. And this is certainly the type of BC team that can cater to that ask.

On the flipside, Hafley’s tenure is already starting to be brought into question and a loss here would only exacerbate that. In my mind, this is a must-win for Hafley otherwise the hot-seat he is already on will turn to a rolling boil.

Prediction: Boston College -9 | Under 44.5 | Boston College ML (-360)