Lukas Gustafsson’s first career Boston College hockey goal featured a fun bit of family trivia

In Sunday afternoon’s 5-0 Boston College men’s hockey victory over UNH, freshman defenseman Lukas Gustafsson opened up the scoring, sniping a power play goal for his first career tally to break through for the Eagles in the second period after controlling most of the game:

First career goal for Lukas Gustafsson, and it's a beauty

Gustafsson’s first career goal coming against UNH led to a great bit of family trivia, and surely a proud moment for his dad, Marcus Gustafsson.

Marcus played hockey at Maine, and scored the overtime game winning goal against the same UNH Wildcats in the 1999 national championship game - one of the most famous goals in Hockey East history.

"Gustafsson wins the game and the National Championship!"



"Gustafsson wins the game and the National Championship!"

On this date 20 years ago, the University of Maine men's ice hockey team defeated New Hampshire, 3-2 in overtime, to claim its second NCAA National Championship.

It was the final career collegiate goal for the forward from Sweden, who finished his time at Maine with 30 career tallies in 88 games.

23+ years later, his son Lukas picked up his first goal against that same team - and with the way he’s been playing in his first weeks as an Eagle, it likely won’t be his last.

Congrats to the Gustafsson family on this cool bit of family history - and to Lukas for his early contributions to the Eagles, with 3 points, 7 shots and solid defensive play in his first 4 games at BC.