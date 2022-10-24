Zay Flowers show is giving a reason to tune in to Boston College football

In the midst of a dismal season for Boston College football, Zay Flowers is putting on an electrifying show that is probably the best reason to tune in for the rest of this season. Flowers is making a strong push to set marks in the BC record book, lead the ACC across multiple categories, be an All-American, and push his way up the NFL draft board.

His ten catch performance on Saturday was a highlight and continued Zay’s big year.

Place in BC history

Boston College hasn’t had many wide receivers make an All-American team in its history, with Brian Brennan (2nd team, 1983) and Gerard Phelan (2nd team, 1984) being the last to earn the honor. Zay in 2020 became the first Eagle WR to be first team all-ACC since Alex Amidon in 2012.

Needless to say, if he keeps up at the current rate, he’ll have a shot at all of these honors.

Flowers sits #9 in the nation in receptions, and #4 among P5 conferences. He’s also 14th nationally in receiving yards. His 6 receiving touchdowns are a respectable top 20, which is not bad given his team’s paucity of touchdowns.

BC records Zay might break:

> With 174 career receptions, Flowers has moved up to 4th on BC’s all time list, and sits 17 back of Alex Amidon’s BC record. If he keeps up his current pace, he’ll shatter that mark over the final 5 games.

> Alex Amidon also holds the BC record for receptions in a season with 78, a record that’s also threatened. Zay is at 52 and on pace to top it with 5 games to go.

> With 2,670 receiving yards so far on his career, Zay will almost certainly break the BC record of 2,800, also held by Amidon.

> The single-season record of 1,215 yards (Amidon) will be a little tougher with Zay currently at 691, but it’s not out of the question.

> The BC career receiving touchdown record is 28 (Kelvin Martin, 1983-1986); Flowers sits at 23, needing 5 more to tie it. Martin also holds the record for TDs in a season by a BC WR (10), which Flowers very much could break.

The bottom line here is that there’s a very good chance Zay Flowers leaves BC with just about every possible cumulative receiving record in school history.

ACC leads

Flowers currently leads the ACC in receptions, and receiving yards. He’s 2nd to Jahmal Banks in receiving touchdowns (Banks has 7, Flowers has 6). Even without taking the TDs lead, a healthy Flowers feels like a lock to be first team all ACC, and he’s got an excellent chance of sweeping the major receiving categories.

NFL draft

Flowers continues to open eyes not just with his statistical performances but also how he jumps out at you when watching. As such, he’ll continue to get attention leading up to hte NFL draft.

NFLDraftBuzz rates Zay #113 and the 14th best wide receiver, but with his performances this year he seems likely to be moving further up the board. The NFL Mock Draft Database now has him as projected 3rd round pick, somewhere around #70-80.

With the speed and skill Zay has shown in the open field and his ability to make things happen even for a team that’s struggling, Zay may well be able to push his way in to the top two rounds.

-

With 5 games left this season, a bowl game feels like it would take a miracle and with the schedule shaping up to be pretty difficult, even another ACC win would require a big improvement over how BC has been playing. So, things feel pretty glum. But watching Zay Flowers perform should be a highlight of what otherwise could be a dismal final weeks of this season.