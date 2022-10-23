WATCH: Zay Flowers’ 10 catches highlights an otherwise dismal day for Boston College

On another otherwise painful day for Boston College football, in which they lost 43-15 at Wake Forest, Zay Flowers put up yet another huge day, with the wide receiver continuing to make his case to be a first round pick at next year’s NFL Draft.

Flowers made 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown - a feat made even more impressive by the fact that teams can pretty much key in on him, especially given BC’s lack of a running game.

The ACC digital network compiled Zay’s highlights from yesterday:

Flowers is certainly going to go down as one of the best players in BC history and is putting up huge numbers this year across multiple categories. His 52 catches and 691 yards both are first place in the ACC, and he’s 2nd behind Wake Forest WR Jahmal Banks for the conference lead in receiving touchdowns with 6 TD.

Flowers’ continued progression has been one of the few highlights from this season.