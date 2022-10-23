Boston College Men’s Hockey vs UNH: How to Watch & Follow

The Boston College men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum this afternoon as the Eagles look for their first home win under head coach Greg Brown. BC is coming off of a tie against a ranked Northeastern team, which ended in a shootout “loss” that doesn’t actually count as a loss because the game was non-conference for scheduling reasons. UNH, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing 6-1 loss at Merrimack on Tuesday night.

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-1-1, 1-0-0 HEA) vs. University of New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2-0, 0-2-0 HEA)

When: Sunday, October 23. Puck drop is at 1 PM.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be streaming on ESPN+. Direct link to the game here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.