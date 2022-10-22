Boston College vs Wake Forest Final Score: 43-15

#!3 Wake Forest squashed Boston College 43-15 in Winston-Salem.

After taking an early three point lead on their second possession, the Eagles were only able to flirt with a comeback as the rest of the contest progressed.

Sam Hartman came down to lead a 10 play, 75 yard drive on the ensuing drive to give the Demon Deacons a lead they would never relent. Hartman had himself a day through the air as the Wake Forest ground game couldn’t really get going. He picked on the BC secondary, and moved up to third all in the ACC history books with his 314 yard, 5 touchdown performance.

An early miscue with the Eagles on special teams was a shanked punt that netted 15 yards. Wake would score their second touchdown on the short field. But Danny Longman would recover from that with a huge fake punt on BC’s next possession to give the team some life. With that one 24-yard run, he would lead the Eagles in rushing yards. The drive stalled with a few errant passes, but little did we know how absurd this drive already was. A strip sack on fourth down led to Wake recovering, but BC was able to knock the ball out again and restart their drive. Jurkovec would launch a deep pass to none other than Zay Flowers for the touchdown.

Flowers would lead the way for BC, somehow finding ways to get open constantly. He finished with nine catches and 133 yards, including one of the best catches for -4 yards, you’ll ever see. And he should have had more. Flowers was open constantly, but a number of errant passes or just not seeing him ‘limited’ his output.

The drive finished with a blocked extra point, followed by Dave Clawson’s men passing their way down the field to keep BC at arms distance. They would go into half with the 21-9 lead, but BC would actually have the lead in yards and time of possession.

The BC defense would hold to start the second half, but Wake would open up the scoring with another passing touchdown. Two Wake receivers hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, with Jahmal Banks leading the way with seven catches and 79 yards. That Wake drive sustained because of a 25 yard rush by Hartman on third and long and a suspect penalty on BC. Undisciplined play hurt the Eagles all day long. 11 penalties for 104 yards kept putting the Eagles in bad position.

Jurkovec utilized his legs more in this game than he has of late. With Pat Garwo and the Eagles game largely ineffective, Jurkovec would rush in the next touchdown of the game to bring it back to a two possession game. He also picked up some key first downs as well. He came up just short on the two point conversion run, and those would mark BC’s final points of the game.

Cole Batson picked off Hartman to give the Eagles nice field position, but the offense would go three-and-out on the following three possessions. Two for Jurkovec, and one for Emmett Morehead. Morehead would get one more crack at it, but it wouldn’t amount to much more.

Two unanswered Demon Deacons touchdowns would be how the game ended. BC heads to face UConn next week, while Wake Forest will travel to Louisville.