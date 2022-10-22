Boston College Football Injury Updates: Dirstine, Kendall

As was teased out earlier this week, Drew Kendall and Finn Dirstine will be out today against Wake Forest. Dirstine, in fact, will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to have surgery soon, while Kendall is coming off surgery this past week. The Eagles offensive line woes will not cease. The Eagles haven’t started the same combination more than once at any point this season.

The only offensive lineman to start every game this season, Kendall suffered a wrist injury last game against Clemson. While he is expected to return this season, the center’s return schedule is unclear. Fortunately the injury was to his non-snapping wrist, but the Eagles just can’t catch a break. Jackson Ness will start in his place.

With Ness at center, Jack Conley and Dwayne Allick will start on the right, while and Ozzy and Nick Thomas will continue on the left side. Hey, that’s four guys starting back to back games!

Injuries have been a real bugaboo for the Eagles all season, and while they happen to most everyone, this has been way over the top.