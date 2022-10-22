How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Wake Forest

After a week off, Boston College football returns to the field this weekend for another ACC matchup, this time against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons also had a bye last week. While BC’s last game was a 31-3 loss to Clemson, Wake Forest’s pre-bye-week game was a 45-10 victory over Army.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1 ACC)

Where: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

When: Saturday, October 22nd

Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network. Find out how to access the ACC Network here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Fun Fact: Today’s game is Wake’s Hall of Fame Weekend game.