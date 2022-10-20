3/4 Star Men’s Basketball Prospect Jayden Hastings Commits to Boston College

Boston College men’s basketball picked up a solid recruit today in 3 star center Jayden Hastings. Hastings was reportedly deciding between BC, Iowa, and University of Central Florida. The Eagles offered him this past July.

Officially listed at 6’9, although he lists himself as 6’10 on his Instagram, Hastings will bring some good height to the BC roster, joining Armani Mighty as the only (currently committed) underclassmen next season over 6’6.

ESPN has him ranked as the 27th best center in the class of 2023, the 47th best prospect in his region, and the 14th best prospect in Florida’s class of 2023 players.

Hastings currently plays at IMG Academy. Prior to transferring to IMG, he spent 3 seasons at Orlando Christian Prep High School. Last season, he helped lead Orlando Christian Prep to a 26-4 record. He led the team in field goal percentage (66%) and blocks per game (0.9), was second on the team with 6.2 rebounds per game. He recorded 145 points, 167 rebounds, and 23 blocks on the season.

Hastings joins Fred Payne, a high 3 star point guard out of Spring, Texas, in what is shaping up to be a solid 2023 recruiting class for Earl Grant so far.