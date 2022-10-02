 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College-Clemson will kick off Saturday in primetime on ABC

By Laura Berestecki
NCAA Football: Louisville at Boston College Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the football team’s early struggles this season, the atmosphere at Alumni Stadium, especially from the students, has been electric so far. That’s sure to go up a notch at kickoff on Saturday, as it was announced last night that #5 Clemson’s trip to BC on Saturday will be ABC’s primetime kickoff, at 7:30 PM:

The Tigers are coming off a 30-20 win last night over #10 NC State. They will probably remain at #5 this week given that the top 4 all won, but they will come in with a lot of positive momentum after that victory.

The Eagles will also be hoping to build off a victory, with yesterday’s 34-33 victory featuring big plays on offense, defense and special teams.

It’ll be another primetime spotlight for BC’s annual Red Bandana Game, and of course the primetime network television billing against a top-10 team will conjure up memories of the best one...

