Boston College Skates to Tie / Shootout “Loss” Against Northeastern

Boston College fell in the shootout to Northeastern tonight after skating to a 3-3 tie. As a non-conference game (due to scheduling), the game will officially count as a tie.

The Eagles went on the penalty kill under a minute into the game, as Cutter Gauthier earned a boarding penalty. As BC’s penalty expired, Northeastern got one of their own to send BC on the power play. The Eagles got some great chances on the man advantage and as it expired, but weren’t able to get anything past Levi.

BC went on the penalty kill again with 9:36 to go in the first period, and Northeastern quickly scored to go up 1-0. The Huskies took that 1-0 lead into intermission.

The Eagles has a few good chances early in the second and then went on the power play minutes into the period. BC managed to tie things up at 17:03 with a Trevor Kuntar goal, before almost immediately going onto the penalty kill themselves. The Eagles killed that penalty, and at 13:07 Colby Ambrosio took a breakaway chance and put BC up 2-1 off a pass from Marshall Warren.

With 8:56 to go in the second, Northeastern tied things up at 2, sneaking the puck around Mitch Benson from right in front of the net. The Eagles followed up the Northeastern goal with some great chances of their own, but struggled to get anything past Levi and the teams went into intermission tied at 2.

The teams stayed tied until 8 minutes into the third period, when Gauthier barreled towards the goal to score and make it 3-2, while also drawing a penalty. The Eagles had 39 seconds of a power play before Ambrosio was sent to the box and the teams moved to 4 on 4. Just before the Northeastern penalty expired, the Huskies scored to tie the game back up, leaving BC with 40 seconds of the Ambrosio penalty to still kill off.

Both teams had some good chances in the remainder of regulation, but the goalies stayed strong, and the game went into overtime tied at 3. Both goalies made some major overtime saves, and neither team was able to score, which ended the game in a tie and sent it to a shootout.

Nesterenko was the only Eagle to score in the shootout, and Northeastern scored twice, giving the Huskies the edge in the shootout.

Overall, the Eagles looked strong against a ranked Northeastern team, which is promising for the remainder of the season.