Boston College Men’s Hockey at Northeastern: How to Watch & Follow

Boston College heads down the road to Northeastern tonight as the Eagles look to pick up another road win. The Eagles are flying high off the first victory of Greg Brown’s head coaching career, a 4-2 victory at UNH on Saturday night. The Huskies, meanwhile, just lost their first game of the season, falling to Providence at Matthews Arena over the weekend. The big question in tonight’s game is whether or not BC freshman Cutter Gauthier will return to the roster.

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-1-0, 1-0-0 HEA) vs. Northeastern Huskies (3-1-0, 2-1-0 HEA)

When: Tuesday, October 18. Puck drop is at 7PM.

Where: Matthews Arena, Boston, MA

How to Watch: The game will be streaming on ESPN+. Direct link to the game here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.