Boston College Women’s Basketball Roster Breakdown: The Juniors

This season’s Boston College women’s basketball team is a young one, and the junior class will be the senior leadership on the team. Here’s a look at this year’s seniors and what fans can expect from them.

#2 Kaylah Ivey: Ivey, a junior guard, is likely going to be taking over Marnelle Garraud’s position as the team’s main playmaker and starting guard. Ivey has shown that she has the ability to make some smart plays and pretty passes, but will hopefully gained the confidence to limit her turnovers and throwaway passes this season. She did lead all non-seniors on the team in assists last season, with 67. Ivey also is someone to watch as BC looks to replace a lot of 3 point shooting this year. She only made 9 threes last year, but when her shooting from behind the arc is on, it’s on, and she has the potential to have a pretty killer 3.

#4 JoJo Lacey: Lacey was a fairly highly touted recruit who has yet to fully live up to her potential, but who has shown some good instincts in the playing time she has seen. She averaged just 6.2 minutes a game last season, but made some nice baskets during those minutes. Lacey also went 8-for-10 from behind the free throw line, and if she can use her time on the court to draw fouls, she could add some much needed easy points to BC’s totals.

#24 Dontavia Waggoner: Waggoner is poised to have a breakout season this year, right when BC needs it most. She’s a fast and aggressive player, and is BC’s leading returning player in steals (with 31 last season). Her shooting was also starting to improve as the season neared its end last year, and if she can carry that momentum into 2022-23 she could become a real threat on both sides of the court.