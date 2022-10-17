Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern Game Preview

The Boston College men’s hockey team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday night, knocking off New Hampshire 4-2 to start of their conference play on the right foot. It was an all around solid win for BC, who will now look to start stringing some wins together when they take a midweek trip to play Northeastern

WHO:

Boston College Eagles vs. Northeastern Huskies

WHEN:

Tuesday October 18 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Matthews Arena in Boston, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

Preview:

After finishing first in Hockey East and making the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season, Northeastern has started this year once again looking like a serious contender. They started off with three straight wins, including two blowout victories over Vermont, before suffering their first defeat last weekend in a competitive 2-1 loss to Providence.

That was the first time this season that the Huskies have been held to fewer than three goals, as they are currently averaging just under four per game. They have also not allowed more than two goals in a game, so they’ve started strong at both ends of the ice.

Aidan McDonough is the leading scorer for Northeastern so far, with three goals and three assists in his four games. Right behind him is Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (Gunnarwolfe!!!!) with five points. In net, Devon Levi has gotten all four starts and currently has a .952 save percentage.

This is going to be a tough one. Northeastern is another top 10 team in the early season. BC did have some success against them last season, however, taking two of the four regular season matchups before Northeastern knocked them off in the Hockey East quarterfinals. This should be another great early season test for the Eagles, who looked a lot better in their second game than they did in the opener.