Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats UNH in First Hockey East Matchup of the Season

The Boston College men’s hockey team hit the road tonight to open Hockey East play at UNH. The Eagles defeated the Wildcats by a score of 4-2, giving them a 1-0 Hockey East record to start the year.

The Eagles started off in a tough spot, going on the penalty kill just 2 minutes into the game as Trevor Kuntar was sent to the box. BC was able to kill the penalty, and Mitch Benson followed it up with some good even strength saves to keep the game scoreless.

BC picked up another penalty just over 7 minutes into the game, and the Wildcats scored about halfway through to take a 1-0 lead.

The Eagles got their first man advantage of the game with 8:21 to go in the first period, but weren’t able to convert despite a few good chances. Lucky for the Eagles, Mitch Andres scores shortly after the power play ended to tie things at 1. The 1-1 score would hold through the remainder of the first.

BC got a power play just under 5 minutes into the second period when UNH took a too many men penalty, but again were unable to convert. The Eagles took their first least of the game about 9 minutes into the half, with Colby Ambrosio scoring right off a face-off to make it 2-1 BC.

As the period wound down, Andres took a shot that was deflected into the net by Liam Izyk, giving BC a 3-1 lead heading into the final period of regulation.

UNH got lots of chances as the third period went on, and while Mitch Benson made some great saves to keep BC’s 2 goal lead for much of the period, the Wildcats broke through with 6:55 remaining to cut BC’s lead to 3-2.

With just over a minute to go in the game, UNH pulled the goalie for the extra skater, but Ambrosio almost immediately scored on the empty net to put BC up 4-2, allowing the Eagles to pick up their first win of the season.