Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UNH: How to Watch & Follow

After a disappointing season opening loss to Quinnipiac (still, like the exhibition loss to Holy Cross, was not without some bright spots), the Eagles look to get on track against the UNH Wildcats as Hockey East play gets underway. The Wildcats have had a good start to the season, going 2-0-0 in their first two games against Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-1-0) vs. UNH Wildcats (2-0-0)

When: Saturday, October 15. Puck drop is at 7PM.

Where: Whittemore Center, Durham, NH

How to Watch: The game will be streaming on ESPN+. Direct link to the game here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.