Boston College Men’s Hockey vs New Hampshire Preview

After dropping their regular season opener to Quinnipiac 4-0, the Boston College men’s hockey team will start up with Hockey East play this weekend when they travel to face New Hampshire for the first of two meetings in eight days. BC is looking to right the ship after allowing what started out as a close game against Quinnipiac got away from them in the second and third periods.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

WHEN:

Saturday October 15 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Whitmore Center in Durham, NH

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

Preview:

UNH has started the season strongly, winning road games at both Clarkson and St. Lawrence for a 2-0 record. New Hampshire has outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 8-4, and have started getting some votes in the national top 20 polls. This comes just a season after the Wildcats were one of just three teams to finish below Boston College in the Hockey East standings, when they went 14-19-1 and won just eight games in conference play in 2021-22.

New Hampshire seems to have a pretty balanced offense, with seven players scoring goals through two games and 11 skaters having registered at least one point. In net, senior David Fessenden and freshman Tyler Muszelik split the two games last weekend, each picking up a win in the process.

Last season, UNH beat BC in their two regular season matchups 3-2 and 5-2 before the Eagles got some revenge with a 4-3 overtime win in the first round of the Hockey East Tournament.