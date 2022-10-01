How to Follow Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Exhibition Game at Holy Cross

Greg Brown season (sort of) officially starts today, as the Boston College men’s hockey team heads out to Worcester to play an exhibition game at Holy Cross. This should be a good way for fans to get a sense of what we can expect from this team before the actual season opener against Quinnipiac, a team that has been building its way up to becoming a hockey power.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) at Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0)

Where: Hart Center Rink, Worcester, MA

When: Saturday, October 1st

Start Time: 7:30 PM

How to Watch: As of the time of writing, it does not appear that this game will be available to watch unless you’re at the rink. This is fairly standard for exhibition games.

How to Listen: As of the time of writing, it does not appear that this game will be broadcast online or on the radio.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on Holy Cross’s website.

