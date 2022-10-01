How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Louisville

Between injuries and losses, this has been a pretty unpleasant year for Boston College football and its fans so far. But if you’re a superfan and are still intent on following every game, here are the details on how to stay up to date with this afternoon’s matchup against Louisville...

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-2, 0-2 ACC)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, October 1st

Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network. You can find out how to access the ACC Network here.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Game Theme: It’s Family Weekend at BC!