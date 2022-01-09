Cam Swartz Leads Boston College Women’s Basketball to Victory Over Clemson

The Boston College women’s basketball team defeated Clemson by a score of 80-74 this afternoon, thanks in no small part to a career game from Cam Swartz, who scored 39 points and tied the program’s single game record.

Clemson scored first in the game, going up 2-0 early, but Swartz (who scored BC’s first 9 points of the game) quickly got to action to help BC take over. The Eagles ended the period up 17-13, and even though Clemson kept fighting throughout the whole game, BC stayed steady. Clemson managed to tie the game at 17 early in the 2nd period, but the Eagles maintained the lead from then on.

Outside of Swartz’s 39 points (and 9 rebounds), BC’s offense received a boost from Taylor Soule (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Makayla Dickens (12 points, 5 assists). Swartz and Soule also both shot 100% from the free throw line, which hasn’t been this team’s strongest aspect this year, so that was a big positive.

On the defensive end, Dickens made 4 steals for the Eagles and Maria Gakdeng recorded 5 blocks and 8 rebounds (7 of which were defensive). As we tend to see with this team, the Eagles did give up way too many turnovers (24) but luckily that didn’t allow Clemson to build up a lead.

The Eagles are now on a 3 game winning streak, and have won their last 2 ACC games.