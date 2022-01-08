BC Football TE Trae Barry Headed To NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Boston College Football tight end Trae Barry is headed to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced earlier this afternoon.

Made a name for himself at @BCFootball, now it’s time for the NFL



Trae Barry (@trae_barry3) has accepted his invite to this year’s #NFLPABowl. Barry worked hard during his college career and earned an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021.



You earned this Trae #Path2Pasadena pic.twitter.com/xokwK02Lic — The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) January 8, 2022

Barry transferred to Boston College this season from Jacksonville State. He was already getting looked at on draft boards last year, but he opted to continue his college career and joined the Heights for what was his senior year. According to Andy Backstrom, Barry was considering taking advantage of his “COVID year” for a 5th season of eligibility, but it looks like he’ll be giving the NFL a shot.

At 6-foot-6, Barry was a big weapon in the middle of the field for BC QBs.



Only got a glimpse of what he & Jurkovec could do together.



Barry missed 2 games w a knee injury that limited him down the stretch. Was exlporing extra eligibility but appears to have gone the NFL route. https://t.co/vklkzHtOQY — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 8, 2022

Barry was a nice red zone target this season at BC, with the big man putting up 4 scores on 21 receptions this year for a total of 362 yards in 10 games. It’s hard to find draft projections for him early on, but it looks like he’s got a shot to be drafted in one of the later rounds — one site previewing the Military Bowl (RIP) pins him as a 5-7th rounder.

Perhaps the best part about Trae Barry’s year with the Eagles was that he had one of the absolute greatest highlight plays of the entire season, a ridiculous hurdling 51 yard touchdown reception against Colgate:

Congrats to Barry on his selection to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and best of luck in the NFL Draft!