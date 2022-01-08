 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BC Football TE Trae Barry Headed To NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The tight end will look ahead to the NFL

By Grant Salzano
Boston College Football tight end Trae Barry is headed to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced earlier this afternoon.

Barry transferred to Boston College this season from Jacksonville State. He was already getting looked at on draft boards last year, but he opted to continue his college career and joined the Heights for what was his senior year. According to Andy Backstrom, Barry was considering taking advantage of his “COVID year” for a 5th season of eligibility, but it looks like he’ll be giving the NFL a shot.

Barry was a nice red zone target this season at BC, with the big man putting up 4 scores on 21 receptions this year for a total of 362 yards in 10 games. It’s hard to find draft projections for him early on, but it looks like he’s got a shot to be drafted in one of the later rounds — one site previewing the Military Bowl (RIP) pins him as a 5-7th rounder.

Perhaps the best part about Trae Barry’s year with the Eagles was that he had one of the absolute greatest highlight plays of the entire season, a ridiculous hurdling 51 yard touchdown reception against Colgate:

Congrats to Barry on his selection to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and best of luck in the NFL Draft!

