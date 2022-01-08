Filed under: Boston College Men's Basketball Boston College MBB vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Game Thread New, 98 comments By Peter Caliguri Jan 8, 2022, 3:30pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston College MBB vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Eagles are on the road today to compete in their third conference game of the season against the 5-9 Pittsburgh Panthers. Join in on the conversation during the game in the comments section below! Go Eagles! More From BC Interruption Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to UConn 5-4 Boston College Men’s Basketball Loses Early Lead, Falls to Pittsburgh 69-67 BC Football TE Trae Barry Headed To NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Pitt Puck Drop Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: Preview & Predictions Loading comments...
Loading comments...