Puck Drop Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn

*DISCLAIMER: Details about this game and/or BC’s COVID policies could change at any moment. We will update as needed.

The Eagles return to Conte Forum tonight after earning a pair of decisive wins in the Ledyard Classic. The big questions heading into tonight are a) Is Jack McBain healthy enough to play after leaving the last game with an injury? and b) Will Eric Dop take back starting goalie duties, or has Henry Wilder earned himself a shot?

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-5-3, 5-3-2 HEA) vs. UConn Huskies (8-7-0, 5-4-0 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC. (Please note that BC’s policy is changing later this month, and only vaccinated attendees will be allowed.)

Puck Drop Time: Saturday, January 8 at 4 PM

How to Watch: The game will be available to watch on NESN+.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or from anywhere on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: BC leads this series 14-3-2, and defeated the Huskies by a score of 2-1 earlier this season.