Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Pitt

*Disclaimer: Details about the game and/or the COVID protocols could change at any moment. We will update accordingly as needed.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-6, 1-1 ACC) vs. Pitt Panthers (5-9, 0-3 ACC)

Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks are required for all fans in the Petersen Events Center unless actively eating or drinking.

Tip Off Time: Saturday, January 8 at 4 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online via BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: Pitt leads this series 35-20, including a 16-6 lead in Pittsburgh. The teams did not meet last season due to COVID, so Pitt is currently on a 2 game winning streak against the Eagles.