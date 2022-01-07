WR Kobay White transfers to James Madison

Kobay White, who from his debut in 2017 was one of the most promising and exciting wide receivers on BC’s roster until his career got upended by a rash of injuries, has announced that he will be transferring to James Madison for the 2022 season, utilizing his COVID-related additional season of eligibility.

He is the second BC player to announce a transfer to JMU - defensive back Deon Jones will also be heading south.

White was an important part of the BC offense from 2017-2019, racking up 10 touchdowns on 96 receptions over those three seasons. In 2020, however, he missed the entire season due to injury, and in 2021 he was limited to just one catch against Colgate, and then limited action the following three weeks before once again going out with injury.

We will all be rooting for Kobay to find success at JMU and have a great season in 2022. Best wishes on the next step!