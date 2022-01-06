Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Syracuse

The Boston College Eagles picked up a 95-71 win against Syracuse today, thanks in no small part to plenty of 3 pointers from Marnelle Garraud, Makayla Dickens, and Cam Swartz.

The Eagles started off the first quarter with a pair of missed 3s, allowing Syracuse to jump to an early 4-0 lead. BC quickly began fighting back and grabbing rebounds, and was able to build a lead as the period went on. Syracuse began relying on 3 pointers to stay in the game as the period wound down, and the Eagles ended the quarter with a 25-18 lead.

The Eagles scored 3 straight 3 pointers to begin the second quarter, including 2 from Makayla Dickens. Dickens continued to rain 3s over the period, which helped them to build up a larger lead heading towards halftime. Also of note on offense was Dontavia Waggoner, who scored 6 points in the first half after being fairly quiet offensively so far this season.

BC’s biggest struggle in first half was fouling, and they reached the limit with 3 minutes to go in the half. Despite their fouling, the Eagles’ strong shooting throughout the half enabled them to take a 49-33 lead into the locker room.

The Eagles began the second half the same way they began the second quarter, dropping some 3 pointers to pad out their lead. Turnovers and fouls continued to haunt the Eagles throughout the third period, but not enough to cause any serious damage, and BC went into the final 10 minutes leading 75-50.

BC stayed consistent in the final quarter, continuing to grab rebounds and making plenty of shots (and continuing the consistency of a few too many turnovers). BC ultimately won this one by a score of 95-71, led by Maria Gakdeng’s 21 points and 9 rebounds.