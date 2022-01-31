Boston College 2022 football schedule released

*As of the time of publication the date of the last game has not been confirmed yet; this will be updated

Boston College released its 2022 football schedule on Monday night, beginning the countdown to Jeff Hafley’s third season at the helm.

As had been previously announced, the Eagles will open the 2022 season with a home game on Saturday, September 3 against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights went 5-8 in 2021.

The Eagles open up their ACC schedule with a road game on Saturday, September 10 at Virginia Tech.

Other highlights:

-Clemson comes to town on Saturday, October 8.

-If BC continues to have its Red Bandana game as a Friday night game, it’ll be on Friday night, November 4, against Duke.

-On Saturday, November 19, BC returns to South Bend for a matchup against Notre Dame to renew the “Holy War”.

-The semi-tradition of BC playing against Syracuse to close out the season returns this year after a hiatus, as the Eagles host the Orange on Senior Day on Week 13.

Full schedule:

Week 1 Saturday 9/3 - vs. Rutgers

Week 2 Saturday 9/10 - at Virginia Tech

Week 3 Saturday 9/17 - vs. Maine

Week 4 Saturday 9/24 - at Florida State

Week 5 Saturday 10/1 - vs. Louisville

Week 6 Saturday 10/8 - vs. Clemson

Week 7 Saturday 10/15 - BYE

Week 8 Saturday 10/22 - @ Wake Forest

Week 9 Saturday 10/29 - @ UConn

Week 10 Friday 11/4 - vs. Duke

Week 11 - Saturday 11/12 - at NC State

Week 12 - Saturday 11/19 - at Notre Dame

Week 13 - vs. Syracuse