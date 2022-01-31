Boston College 2022 football schedule released

*As of the time of publication the date of the last game has not been confirmed yet; this will be updated
Boston College released its 2022 football schedule on Monday night, beginning the countdown to Jeff Hafley’s third season at the helm.
As had been previously announced, the Eagles will open the 2022 season with a home game on Saturday, September 3 against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights went 5-8 in 2021.
The Eagles open up their ACC schedule with a road game on Saturday, September 10 at Virginia Tech.
Other highlights:
-Clemson comes to town on Saturday, October 8.
-If BC continues to have its Red Bandana game as a Friday night game, it’ll be on Friday night, November 4, against Duke.
-On Saturday, November 19, BC returns to South Bend for a matchup against Notre Dame to renew the “Holy War”.
-The semi-tradition of BC playing against Syracuse to close out the season returns this year after a hiatus, as the Eagles host the Orange on Senior Day on Week 13.
Full schedule:
Week 1 Saturday 9/3 - vs. Rutgers
Week 2 Saturday 9/10 - at Virginia Tech
Week 3 Saturday 9/17 - vs. Maine
Week 4 Saturday 9/24 - at Florida State
Week 5 Saturday 10/1 - vs. Louisville
Week 6 Saturday 10/8 - vs. Clemson
Week 7 Saturday 10/15 - BYE
Week 8 Saturday 10/22 - @ Wake Forest
Week 9 Saturday 10/29 - @ UConn
Week 10 Friday 11/4 - vs. Duke
Week 11 - Saturday 11/12 - at NC State
Week 12 - Saturday 11/19 - at Notre Dame
Week 13 - vs. Syracuse
