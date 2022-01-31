Boston College to hire Notre Dame’s John McNulty as offensive coordinator

When Frank Cignetti departed BC to become Pitt’s offensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley was tasked with the first major replacement of one of his deputies since coming on board at BC. It seems like that process went pretty well, as Hafley was able to land what looks to be a quality hire in the form of Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty.

I can confirm, per sources. John McNulty will be the next offensive coordinator at Boston College. https://t.co/rQeYh2jd26 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 31, 2022

McNulty, a 53-year-old native of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, has been tight ends coach for the Fighting Irish since 2020.

His previous experience includes two stints as offensive coordinator at Rutgers (2007-2008, and 2018-19), and extensive experience as a position coach in the NFL. He worked as QB coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Jeff Hafley’s time with the Bucs, which appears to be a key connection in bringing McNulty to BC.

He’s also coached for the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans as QB coach, the SD/LA Chargers as a tight ends coach (2016-17), and back prior to his first stint at Rutgers, a WR coach for the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Looking at the statistics from McNulty’s two tenures at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights had a very good offense in 2007-2008, but struggled mightily in 2018-19 - pretty much mirroring the broader status of the program during those times.

We’ll have more details and reaction once the school confirms the news, but in my estimation, once Andy Backstrom says it, it is So.

Thoughts?