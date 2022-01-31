Boston College Men’s Basketball v. Virginia: Preview & Prediction

The Boston College Eagles, despite a doom and gloom outlook at the beginning of the month, now appear to be turning the corner.

Surely no one would expect the Eagles to be a NCAA tournament level team, but Boston College appears to at least appear to be finding its footing, winning two of its last four, good enough to at least appear to be treading water in conference, a level far better than many people expected the Eagles to be at this point in the season.

The Eagles will travel away from the snowy northeast back down below the Mason-Dixon to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. The Eagles last played Virigina on Jan 9, 2021, a 61-49 loss.

The Cavaliers play will look familiar to the eye. The Hoos are well known for slow play and methodical gameplans. Kenpom ranks the Hoos tempo as the slowest in the nation-a distinction the Hoos are more than happy to take on. Senior Jayden Gardner has been the Hoos’ best scorer.

The game will be contested inside. The Hoos are far below the national average in three-point shooting, and the pack-line defense has been susceptible on the outside. If the Eagles can defend inside, the Hoos will likely be stymied.

For the Eagles, the offense has been hot and cold. When Boston College has been hot, it has been able to compete with some of the best in the country. When it struggles, the struggles are pronounced. With a slower pace, the Eagles will need to be on their game, because a slow start can prove fatal in a slow paced game.

In short, the Eagles have daylight with a strong inside defensive game coupled with strong scoring on the outside. If the Hoos penetrate, this may go to Virginia.

Prediction

I think the Hoos should have the upper hand, particularly because of how hot-and-cold the Eagles have been offensively. Give me 50-41 Virginia.