Game Recap: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Pitt

After one day delay thanks to a blizzard, the Eagles welcomed the Pitt Panthers into Conte Forum looking to avenge their late game defeat back on January 8th.

Despite scoring first, BC began to quickly lose ground as Pitt jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first 5:10 minutes. BC was quickly able to tie the game up with 11:31 left in the first half, thanks to a layup by Quinten Post and a 3 and 2-pointer from Makai Ashton Langford. Once BC was able to tie the game the rest of the first half was back and forth action with BC able to respond whenever Pitt regained the lead. DeMarr Langford Jr finally gave the lead back to BC when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:12 to go to make the game 22-19. He followed up with a jumper to extend the lead to 24-19. BC fouls allowed Pitt to whittle the lead down to 2 with free throws. Right before half BC with on quick 5-0 run with 1:38 left in the half, thanks to scores from both Langford brothers and a big three-pointer from Quinten Post to give BC a 9-point lead, 31-22. The Eagles would end up taking that lead into halftime. The Langford brothers were the key to the Eagles scoring with DeMarr Langford Jr. leading the team with 13 points on 6 for 11 shooting and Makai Ashton Langford scoring 7 points on 3-7 shooting. Quinten Post also had 7 points, including the big 3-pointer at the end of the half. BC held Pitt scoreless for the final 3 minutes and 55 seconds in the half.

Pitt scored two straight buckets to start the 2nd half before TJ Bickerstaff got the first BC basket to make the game 33-26. BC went on to score 6 straight points to re-extend their lead to 6, 37-26 with 15:57 to go in the half. DeMarr Langford Jr. and Makai Ashton-Langford were once again the catalyst for the run. Over the next 3 minutes BC went on a 9 to 3 run, extending their lead to 46 to 29. With 10 minutes to go in the half BC has stretched their to 50-32, as the scoring trio of the Langford brothers and Quinten Post continued to work with help from a Jaeden Zackery three and TJ Bickerstaff free throws. As the half went on Makai Ashton-Langford caught fire with a pair of 3 pointers that gave BC a 64 to 48 lead with 3:38 left to go in the half. BC cruised from there on the way to a 69 to 56 win. The game’s MVP had to be split DeMarr Langford Jr. and Makai Ashton Langford. Makai was BC’s leading scorer with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting which included some big 3 pointers down the stretch in the second half and DeMarr Langford Jr. finished with 17 points of his own. The Eagles held Pitt to just 35.1% field goal shooting and went 10 for 12 from the free throw line, while Pitt only shot 11 to 19 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles got their revenge but they won’t get long to savor it as they travel to Charlottesville to face the Cavaliers of UVA on Tuesday, 2/1 at 6 pm.