Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Done shoveling snow for the day and ready to watch some sports? Sound off in the comments as you watch this afternoon’s rescheduled men’s basketball game!

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) vs. Pitt Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: “Per the City of Boston’s “B Together” vaccine requirement for indoor spaces, all fans 12 and over who attend events at Boston College’s athletics facilities - beginning with men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s ice hockey games at Conte Forum - must have begun the vaccination process against COVID-19 (one complete dose) by January 15 and must complete their second dose by February 15. As of March 1, children aged 5-11 must show proof of one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Negative PCR tests will no longer allow for access into Conte Forum for public events.” Masks are also required at Boston College athletic events.

Tip Off Time: Sunday, January 30 at 4 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on ACC Network Extra. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM and online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.