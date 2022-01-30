Boston College Women’s Basketball Can’t Complete Season Sweep of the Fighting Irish

The Eagles, who were without Makayla Dickens again this afternoon, suffered a rough loss to #18/20 Notre Dame today in a far cry from BC’s home win over the Irish early this year. Notre Dame dominated the Eagles for a 74-61 victory today.

The Fighting Irish jumped out to an early 8-2 lead thanks to a pair of 3 pointers, but Cam Swartz scored 7 first period points for the Eagles to help her team tie the game back up and keep pace with Notre Dame. After 10 minutes, the teams were tied at 14, and BC was out-rebounding Notre Dame 16-12 behind 4 rebounds from Jaelyn Batts.

Another couple of 3 pointers jumped Notre Dame into the lead early in the second quarter, giving the Fighting Irish a 25-18 lead halfway through the period. The second quarter has, for some reason, been a tough period of play for the Eagles in many games this season. That stayed true today, and BC scored just 6 points until late in the quarter when Ally VanTimmeren broke the Eagles’ scoring streak with 2, and then sunk a 3.

The Eagles were seconds away from ending the half down 10 after Taylor Soule missed a pair of free throws, but Kaylah Ivey grabbed the ball from Notre Dame’s offense as the clock wound down and ran down the court to score, putting Notre Dame’s lead at 35-27 heading into intermission.

Notre Dame continued to dominate in the third quarter. By the end of the third, the Fighting Irish had 27 defensive rebounds, 6 blocks, and 9 steals in the game, and their strong defense helped them to limit BC’s chances after the evenly matched first quarter to build up a lead. The Irish went into the final period of play leading 59-40.

As the fourth quarter went on, the Eagles clearly started to get frustrated and frazzled, and the Irish just kept building their lead. BC went on a bit of a run at the end of the game, but it ended with a disheartening final score of 74-61 in favor of Notre Dame.