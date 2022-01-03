Jack McBain, Henry Wilder win Hockey East weekly awards

After their performances in leading Boston College men’s hockey to the Ledyard Bank Classic title on December 30 & 31, Jack McBain and Henry Wilder earned Hockey East weekly honors.

McBain was named Hockey East Player of the Week for his 4-goal outburst, scoring two goals each night during the tournament.

The senior forward now has 13 goals on the season. He left Friday night’s game with an undisclosed injury, missing the third period, and at this point there has been no update on his status for this coming week’s game against UConn (Saturday, 4 PM).

Henry Wilder was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week for his role in backstopping the Eagles to two victories. Wilder went 2-0 with a .947 save percentage in net. Eric Dop, who had started in recent weeks, missed both games, and the sophomore Wilder stepped up and gave BC just what they needed to pick up a trophy and a pair of nonconference wins.

The Eagles now sit at 10-5-3 on the year and return to Hockey East play this coming Saturday.